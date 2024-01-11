Edo 2024: Clem Agba , Omosede Igbinedion picks APC, PDP Governorship nomination form

By Tunde Opalana

The race for the September 2024 Edo State governorship election kicks off Wednesday as two leading parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) start selling of expression of interest and nomination forms.

Selling of forms kicked off on a low key as the national Secretariat’s of both parties in Abuja lacked funfair associated with the form selling rituals.

An aspirant each from both sides picked forms.

Former minister of State for Budget & National Planning, Clem Agba was the first to purchase nomination form on the APC platform.

Clem Agbe was represented by the former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Edo State, Henry Idahagbon at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

The National Organising Secretary of APC, Sulaiman Argungu presenting the 1st Expression of Interest & Nomination forms to the representative of the former Minister.

At the headquarters of the PDP, a former member of the House of Representatives,, Hon. Omosede Igbinedion personally purchased her nomination form.

The daughter of a former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Ignition, Omosede arrived at the PDP National Secretariat at 9:45am with just a handful of her sides.

However, feelers from the secretariat of both parties indicated that more aspirants will be trooping in from today to buy forms.