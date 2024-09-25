Edo 2024: Agbomhere congratulates Okpebholo

…urges him to form an all-inclusive government

The South South Zonal Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Blessing Agbomhere has congratulated the governor elect of Edo state, Senator Monday Okpebholo urging him to utilize the enormous human and natural resources in Edo for the transformation of the state.

In a congratulatory message, Agbomhere described Okpebholo as God sent to the people of Edo state, a leader who will lead his people to prosperity.

“Your Excellency, Distinguished Senator Monday Akpakomiza Okpebholo, your humility, calmness, Godliness, love for justice, equity and fairness, and most especially love for the common man attracted and endeared you to my heart.

“Working with you, I have learnt the value of silence and calmness during tough moments and at the face of great provocation. You were focused, cool, calm and collected all through the journey. You remained calm, even when a brand you helped to build and nurture with your ICT expertise, ARISE TELEVISION was being used to demarket you.

“Your Excellency, you are a Godsent leader, ordained by God and chosen by Edo people to supervise and lead A NEW PROSPEROUS EDO.

“I seize this moment to solicit Your Excellency to form an all inclusive government, unite all Edo people, engage all the good hands and brains from the APC, PDP, LP, other parties, Technocrats and Edo Community, home and abroad, to reconstruct A New Prosperous Edo.

“Edo State is blessed with material and human resources.We have oil, iron, farm produce, bitumen, granites, cement but why don’t we have roads, industries and security?

“Edo State is blessed with great men and women, young and old, who are doing exploits around the world, unite these bundle of talents and utilize them to carry out your vision to build a new Edo that is SECURED, and a new Edo that gives every Edo man and woman the opportunity to fulfill their dream and contribute to our collective good, society’s development and Nation Building.

“Your Excellency, may your leadership and administration bring glory to the Kingdom of God, and prosperity to all Edo people. God bless Edo State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” the message concluded.