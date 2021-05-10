For what seems like an eternity, the two best heavyweights in the world have circled around one another ominously with the threat of a fight date waiting to be announced.

Fury was in Dallas at the same time as Hearn, with the fight against Joshua likely to be announced this week

Although both men and their teams are desperate to secure an undisputed world heavyweight title fight, there have been several obstacles in the way of making the first ever four-belt heavyweight title bout.

talkSPORT were told on Saturday that August 14 in Saudi Arabia is looking to be the most likely date and venue for the fight, although an announcement never came.

However, speaking in the aftermath of Billy Joe Saunders’ defeat to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Hearn told Boxing Social that fans can expect an announcement imminently.

He said: “We thought about making some noise tonight but, I think because of the various broadcasters, it wouldn’t have gone down too we

Canelo forced Saunders to withdraw from the fight on his stool after a nasty eye injury

“But I will tell you, it is 100% being announced this week,” adding fans can expect to hear something by the time Josh Buatsi fights Daniel Dos Santos on 15 May.

“Yes, I’ve said that a few times. I’m going one better than that; by our Manchester show…oh f* hell I’ve put myself in it now.

“I think I am safe to say that! We had a good meeting with the governing bodies where we confirmed that position to them.

“I’m not going to say too much, but..”

Hearn is still in in Dallas after the super-middleweight world title fight and was joined by Fury, who was supporting his friend in the fight.

Despite exchanging trash talk in recent weeks, the ‘Gypsy King’ warmly greeted his rival’s promoter and even sat down with him for an episode of his podcast No Passion No Point.

The WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight champion even revealed his game plan for the fight, when it finally gets made.

He said: “When I say I will smash him to pieces and it won’t be a tough fight, like I said I was going to knock Wilder out and I did, I’m going to say it here again – I will cut Anthony Joshua down like a hot knife through cheese.

“That’s how easy it’s going to be. When he gets cracked with all them muscles right in the jaw, he will go.“I will tell you even what punch it’s going to be, I’ll even give my game plan away.

“It’ll be a check left hook straight to the temple. His legs will go and he’ll fall on his face.

“He may get back up and then I’ll knock him out with the overhand right, goodnight.”

