ECWA President Rev. Dr. Ayuba Job Bagat Stands Tall Amid Baseless Media Allegations

By Tom Garba

In a resounding show of support for the esteemed leader of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Elder Statesman Baba Yakubu Isa, a revered figure from the Katsina District Church Council (DCC), has dismissed a sensational social media report claiming that ECWA President Rev. Dr. Ayuba Job Bagat “risks jail term” as nothing short of laughable.

The report, peddled by a dubious online media outfit widely regarded as a Ponzi scheme, alleged that Rev. Dr. Bagat disobeyed an order from the High Court of Justice of Kano State.

However, this claim has been met with fierce rebuttals from both church leadership and legal experts, cementing the unshakable reputation of one of Nigeria’s most respected spiritual giants.

Baba Yakubu Isa, a proud and longstanding member of ECWA tracing his roots back to the days of the Sudan Interior Mission (SIM), spoke with unwavering conviction in defense of Rev. Dr. Bagat.

READ ALSO: Intensify efforts to promote procurement, supply chain rules, institute urges FG

He described the report as a shameless attempt to stir public sentiment and generate cheap publicity. “I have watched ECWA grow through thick and thin, from humble beginnings in villages to thriving communities, states, and even nations across the globe,” Baba Yakubu declared.

“This so-called report is a baseless media hype, devoid of any truth, and designed solely to mislead the public. It’s an insult to the legacy of this great church and its exemplary leader.”

Rev. Dr. Ayuba Job Bagat, a towering figure in Christian leadership, has steered ECWA with remarkable wisdom, integrity, and vision, earning him widespread admiration both within Nigeria and beyond.

Under his stewardship, the church has flourished, expanding its reach and deepening its impact on millions of lives. The suggestion that such a distinguished leader could be entangled in legal peril over an alleged court order has been met with incredulity by those who know his impeccable character.

This medium reached out to the legal adviser to the ECWA President, who spoke under condition of anonymity, to shed light on the matter. The legal expert categorically debunked the claims, asserting that the reported “Ex parte order” served on the office of the ECWA General Secretary on April 23, 2025, falls short of legal standards and lacks validity. ”

The notion that Rev. Dr. Ayuba Job Bagat risks imprisonment is utterly false,” the adviser stated with authority. “It is a fundamental principle of law that a party can only be held liable for disobeying a court order if that order is valid, extant, and subsisting. We have already challenged the legality of this so-called order by filing a motion on notice days ago, urging the court to set it aside.”

The legal team emphasized that the judiciary, in its commitment to justice, fairness, and due process, would never penalize an individual without first granting them a fair hearing.

“We have submitted our objections to this Ex parte order for judicial review, and we trust the court to deliver a just pronouncement,” the adviser added.

“As the case remains subjudice, we will refrain from further commentary on the broader issues pending before the court. But let it be clear: Rev. Dr. Bagat is not at risk of jail time over this matter.”

The swift and robust response from both church elders and legal counsel underscores the towering stature of Rev. Dr. Ayuba Job Bagat, a man whose leadership has been a beacon of hope and righteousness.

Far from being rattled by these unfounded allegations, the President remains a symbol of resilience and grace under pressure, guiding his flock with the same steady hand that has defined his tenure.

As the dust settles on this frivolous media storm, one thing is certain: Rev. Dr. Ayuba Job Bagat stands taller than ever, his reputation untarnished and his legacy as a transformative leader secure. The Evangelical Church Winning All continues to thrive under his exceptional guidance, proving once again that truth and integrity will always prevail over petty sensationalism.