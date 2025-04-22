ECOWAS, Sterling Bank seal $50m deal to boost Nigerian businesses

Sterling Bank, has entered a strategic partnership with the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) to channel US$50 million in long-term funding to Nigerian businesses across high-impact sectors.

The Senior Unsecured Facility further strengthens Sterling’s already robust Corporate and Investment Banking portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to powering the ambitions of businesses that are building the future.

As a financial institution recognized for delivering innovative, purpose-driven solutions at scale, Sterling has consistently backed real sector growth, supporting infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and manufacturing projects with transformative potential.

This new collaboration with EBID reflects the confidence of global and regional institutions in Sterling’s ability to deploy capital effectively and drive tangible results in the economy.

“This facility is not about doing more; it’s about doing what we’ve always done, at even greater scale and pace,” said Dele Faseemo, Group Executive, Corporate and Investment Banking at Sterling Bank. “We’re proud to be the institution of choice for development finance partners looking to make a meaningful difference. Our track record speaks for itself, and this partnership with EBID will allow us to deepen our impact where it matters most.”

Sterling’s strategic focus on the HEART sectors: Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation, has already made it a trusted partner to thousands of businesses driving sustainable growth.

With this facility, the Bank will further enhance its ability to provide flexible, competitively priced financing to enterprises that are ready to scale, innovate, and lead in their industries.

This facility amplifies Sterling’s existing capacity to unlock new possibilities for businesses across Nigeria.

From manufacturers expanding their production lines to renewable energy developers executing climate-smart infrastructure, Sterling remains the go-to bank for enterprises creating real value in the Nigerian and West African economies.

“The choice of Sterling Bank by EBID is a recognition of our leadership and execution strength,” Faseemo added. “It reflects our consistent delivery, strong governance, and deep understanding of the markets we serve. We look forward to putting this capital to work for the benefit of our clients, communities, and the economy.”

Sterling continues to attract partnerships with leading development finance institutions globally, further proof of the confidence in its long-term strategy, operational integrity, and ability to catalyze inclusive economic transformation.