ECOWAS appoints Chief Negotiator to manage Sahel States’ withdrawal

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has appointed a Chief Negotiator to lead discussions with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger following their formal request to withdraw from the regional bloc, amid ongoing political tensions and regional security challenges.

This decision was part of key resolutions reached at the 67th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, held on June 22, in Abuja under the chairmanship of President Bola Tinubu.

The summit focused on regional security, economic cooperation, and the consequences of the planned exit by the Sahel states.

According to the final communiqué, “The Authority endorses the recommendation of the Extraordinary Session of Council with respect to the appointment of a Chief Negotiator to lead the discussions with Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger with a view to ensuring an orderly withdrawal process, safeguarding institutional and citizen interests, and minimising regional market disruption.”

The Chief Negotiator is expected to work alongside a Ministerial Troika and the President of the ECOWAS Commission, supported by a technical team, in accordance with the ECOWAS Negotiation Mandate.

This move is seen as a diplomatic effort to preserve regional stability and integration gains, despite the withdrawal intentions of the AES (Alliance of Sahel States).

In a related development, ECOWAS leaders also directed the immediate activation of the long-awaited Regional Counterterrorism Force to combat the growing threat posed by terrorist armed groups and violent extremists, particularly in the Sahel and coastal regions.

“The Authority expresses concern about the slow pace of activation of the Standby Force and calls for decisive action.

“It directs the President of the Commission to expedite the meeting of ECOWAS Finance and Defence Ministers to agree on modalities for mobilising internal resources to ensure the speedy activation of the Force.” The communiqué read.

To support this action, the Authority commended Troop and Police Contributing Countries (TCCs and PCCs) and also mandated the ECOWAS Commission to provide financial assistance to Member States affected by terrorism for the acquisition of materials and to address humanitarian crises linked to displacement and insecurity.

As part of institutional restructuring following the departure of the Sahel countries, ECOWAS announced the relocation of key regional agencies previously hosted by Burkina Faso and Mali to other Member States. This includes the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre to Liberia, the Water Resource Management Centre to Guinea, and the Regional Animal Health Centre to Guinea-Bissau.

The bloc stated that the decision was “to give priority to Member States that currently do not host any ECOWAS Institution or Agency, as a means of promoting geographical balance, inclusivity, and equitable distribution.”

Meanwhile, the Authority postponed a decision on the future host of the West African Health Organisation (WAHO), currently located in Burkina Faso, pending further consultations.

In response to the broader security threats plaguing the region, including recent terrorist attacks in Benin and Togo, ECOWAS reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating terrorism.

The Authority applauded the diplomatic missions led by Ambassador Baba Kamara, ECOWAS Special Envoy on Terrorism, and called for continued engagement to address the scourge.

“The Authority strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in the region and reaffirms its commitment to eradicating terrorist menace within the ECOWAS space,” the communiqué emphasized.

On the leadership front, ECOWAS elected Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio as the new Chair of the Authority of Heads of State and Government, taking over from President Tinubu, who was hailed for his “exemplary leadership and outstanding commitment to regional and continental integration.”

The summit also congratulated President John Dramani Mahama on his return to power in Ghana and President Joseph Boakai for Liberia’s recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2026–2027.