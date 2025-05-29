ECOWAS @ 50: BEYOND THE RAZZMATAZZ

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU

Yesterday, very important delegates converged in Lagos, Nigeria for Celebrations commemorating the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) @ 50.

The Channels Television – one of Nigeria’s flagship electronic medium – reported that the dignitaries gathered at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial capital for the celebrations a big event for the regional bloc, a community fostering unity and integration.

Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Chairman of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, was said to have joined other executives of the community, with General Yakubu Gowon, the only surviving father of the original group that helped birth the community in 1975, through a treaty signed in Lagos.

“This significant aspect of the ECOWAS was reenacted at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), in Victoria Island, Lagos.

“After the celebrations at the NIIA, heads of state and government and ECOWAS officials headed to the Eko Hotel for the continuation of the celebrations,” the station informed.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray was slated to deliver the welcome address with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Chairman of ECOWAS, highlighting the economic bloc’s milestones.

The Chairman of the NIIA and former Minister of External Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, was to review the bloc’s 50-year journey, which panellists at the NIIA would later analyse.

“The only surviving Head of State who signed the ECOWAS declaration, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), will participate in all the ceremonies and deliver a speech at the Eko Hotels,” we were told.

Beyond the celebrations, how has the economic bloc fared these past 5 decades after establishment? Recent challenges facing ECOWAS have been identified to include political instability and coups, terrorism and violent extremism, economic disparity, and the withdrawal of member states.

These issues threaten regional stability and economic progress, hindering ECOWAS’ ability to achieve its goals of integration and development.

As regards political instability and coups,

recurrent conflicts and coups, particularly in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Niger, reflect worrying democratic shortcomings and increase security threats. Similarly, the rise of terrorism and violent extremism poses a major security challenge, impacting national governments and security institutions.

Moreover, the region experiences significant economic disparities, with some countries struggling to achieve sustainable economic growth and facing high levels of unemployment, especially among youth.

Likewise, recent withdrawals by Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali, following military takeovers, raise concerns about the long-term impact on ECOWAS’ ability to effectively address regional challenges.

Despite steady economic growth in some countries, ECOWAS also faces challenges in achieving a common market and a single currency due to factors like infrastructure development, language barriers, and poor governance.

In addition, the region faces challenges related to human security, including issues of migration, irregular migration, and brain drain.

Regrettably, the aforementioned challenges highlight the need for ECOWAS to strengthen its institutional capacity, improve its early warning and response systems, and foster greater regional cooperation and solidarity. Addressing these issues is crucial for ensuring long-term peace, stability, and prosperity in West Africa.

The withdrawal of the AES from ECOWAS – some pundits have maintained reveal an uncomfortable truth: the organisation’s traditional tools of influence —sanctions, isolation, and military threats have weakened.

Corollary to the foregoing is the challenge of payment of levies by member states. In December 2024, Nigeria paid ₦85bn, $54m Levy to rescue the cash-strapped community. Andel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security – was quoted as saying that Nigeria’s payment will spur other member states to remit their levy for the development of the commission.

What is the way forward? Projecting into the future, several key areas need attention: strengthening regional integration through initiatives like the Abidjan-Lagos Highway, promoting free movement of people and goods, and fostering economic cooperation.

Secondly, good governance must be bolstered and addressing political instability within member states is crucial for achieving sustainable progress.

Thirdly, regional integration and infrastructure development should be strengthened. For instance, the Abidjan-Lagos Highway Corridor project, slated to begin in 2026, will significantly enhance connectivity and economic integration between Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria.

Fourthly, while Phase I of the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons has been implemented, further steps are needed to fully realize the benefits of visa-free travel and establishment within the region.

Fifthly, leveraging existing instruments like the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) and the ECOWAS Investment Code can promote greater regional trade and investment.

Sixthly, streamlining border procedures, modernizing border posts, and enhancing joint border management processes are crucial for facilitating trade.

Seventhly, promoting good governance and addressing political Instability with

dialogue and reconciliation are sine qua non.

Eighthly, engaging in constructive dialogue with member states facing political challenges can help foster amicable resolutions and prevent further instability.

Ninthly is the importance of implementing peer review mechanism similar to the African Union’s framework. This could provide early warning systems and help member states address socio-political problems before they escalate.