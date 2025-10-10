Ebonyi youths give Rufai Oseni 24 hours to apologize to Umahi

There was a protest on Friday in the heart of Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, over comments made by Arise News presenter Rufai Oseni during a television interview with David Umahi, the Minister of Works.

The protesters, under the aegis of Concerned Youths for Distinguished Senator Engineer David Umahi, issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the journalist, demanding that he tender a public apology to the Minister.

The group, made up of young activists, described the interview as “insulting and unprofessional,” and insisted that both Arise News and Oseni must apologise.

Carrying placards, the protesters accused Oseni of showing “utter disrespect” to Umahi during the live broadcast.

They alleged that the presenter’s tone and remarks were aimed at “embarrassing and undermining” the Minister, who is also a former Governor of Ebonyi State and is currently overseeing key federal infrastructure projects.

Pastor Damian Onu, leader of the group and convener of the protest, said: “We are here today to register our disappointment over the manner in which our revered leader, Senator David Umahi, was treated on live television. Mr. Oseni’s conduct was not only disrespectful but also bordered on media ambush. We demand an unreserved apology within 24 hours.”

Onu described Umahi as a “national asset” and “a leading light in the implementation of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda,” citing the Minister’s record in road construction and infrastructure development.

Some of the placards read: “Senator Umahi is competent and trusted in civil engineering,” “Arise TV and Rufai Oseni must apologize now,” “NBC and BON must act against media misconduct,” and “Youths stand with Umahi: Architect of Nigeria’s road revolution.”

The group also petitioned the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC), the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), and the Federal Ministry of Information, urging regulatory action against Arise News and Oseni for what they termed “a breach of ethical journalism.”

“Journalism should inform and educate, not ridicule public officials on national television. We are not against free press, but professionalism must be maintained at all times,” Onu added.

Comrade Sunday Agbo, a former coordinator of Effium Development Centre in Ohaukwu LGA, echoed the group’s views.

“People like Rufai Oseni cannot tarnish the image of a man who has contributed so much to the progress of Nigeria. Senator Umahi is on a national mission,” he said.

As of press time, neither Arise News nor Rufai Oseni had responded to the protest or the 24-hour ultimatum.