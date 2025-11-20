Ebonyi wins first position in implantation of HIV services

Ebonyi State has been recognized for winning the first position in the implementation of HIV services in Nigeria.

Presenting the award to the Hon. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Moses Ekuma at Block 5 Centenary City Abakaliki, the team in charge of HIV implementation services in the State comprising Excellent Community Education Welfare Scheme (ECEWS), Institute of Health Virology Nigeria (IHVN), National AIDs, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Program (NASCP) and State AIDs, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Program (SASCP) Coordinator, Mr. Clement Ogodo commended the Commissioner for his support to the programme which led to their success at Abuja.

He disclosed that Gombe came second while Jigawa won the third position adding that Ebonyi State demonstrated significant commitment to the HIV response through accurate data, quality service delivery among others.

The representatives of development partners like ECEWS, IHVN and NASCP praised the Commissioner for providing enabling environment for them to operate in the State and solicited for continued support for improved operations.

In his response, the Hon. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Moses Ekuma who expressed his joy over the award applauded them for winning award for the State and attributed the victory to the health friendly Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru and his wife, Her Excellency, Mrs. Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Nwifuru for the huge investment in health which has improved the health of Ebonyi residents

He thanked SASCP for a job well done and extolled ECEWS, IHVN, CARITAS, NASCP and the Global Fund for always remembering Ebonyi State in most of their programmes pointing out that the award would spur the State to do more.

Dr. Ekuma admonished the team not to relax but to work harder to keep their lead, noting that others would be preparing to surpass them next time.

“You should not relax. You should do more so that at any other time assessment is done, Ebonyi State will still take first position and do better than what we’ve done”.

He promised to support all the programmes that would move the health sector forward in the State and to maintain an open-door policy with health sector stakeholders for sharing ideas and knowledge for better health outcomes

The SA to the Executive Governor on Primary Healthcare, Dr. Sabinus Nwibo eulogized Ebonyi State team for clinching the first position among 36 States of the federation, including Abuja and called for more support from partners so that the State would keep excelling in healthcare delivery .

He commended the Commissioner for bringing his wealth of experience to bear in healthcare delivery which has placed the State on high pedestal at the national level.