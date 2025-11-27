Ebonyi PDP state executive committee intact – Party

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed that the Hon. Nwele Onyema Peter–led State Executive Committee in Ebonyi State remains intact and has not been dissolved.

This clarification, the party said, followed a fake notice of dissolution purportedly issued by Umar Bature, a former National Organising Secretary of the party, who was first suspended by the NWC and later expelled by the National Convention.

“His actions carry no authority and should be wholly disregarded,” said the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, in a statement on Wednesday.

“The NWC reiterates that the Ebonyi State Executive Committee of the PDP was duly elected at a lawful congress and properly ratified by both the NWC and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party. As of today, there is no basis or justification for its dissolution.

“All party members, particularly in Ebonyi State, as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, the media and the general public are advised to ignore the said notice and continue to relate with the authentic State Executive Committee of the PDP in Ebonyi, ably chaired by Hon. Nwele Onyema Peter.

“Furthermore, the NWC wishes to notify the public that Hon. Theophilus Dakas Shan is the duly elected National Organising Secretary of the party, not Umar Bature. Consequently, any statement or notice emanating from Umar Bature should be disregarded,” the statement read.