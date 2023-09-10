Ebonyi: PDP lawmaker, Nwoke applauds Gov. Nwifuru for tackling communal clashes, increment of salaries

By Chijioke Njoku, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State House of Assembly member, Mr. Victor Nwoke of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, representing Abakaliki North constituency has applauded the governor, Francis Nwifuru for tackling communal clashes that rocked various communities in the thirteen LGAs of the state.

Nwoke who spoke to newsmen in Abakaliki, shortly after in a meeting with the members of his constituents, said that the 100-days in office of the governor, Francis Nwifuru, might not be enough to hurriedly meet all the expectations of the people.

He said that the achievements of governor, Francis Nwifuru, within one hundred days in office is impressive, especially with the salary increment of workers to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on the people of the state.

The lawmaker, Nwoke enumerated the achievements of the governor, Nwifuru to include; “The welfare of civil servants through the increment of their salaries, approval of retirees pension and gratuities, approval for recruitments into the civil service.

“The appointments of capable youths, construction of roads especially in rural areas, EBSU subvention fund, rebranding of our educational sector, the security of lives and properties especially suing for peace in waring communities and declaring an inclusive style of governance, also Appropriation Laws, especially the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) law, Rural Access Road Law and lots more to bolster service delivery.

He further applauded governor Nwifuru’s zeal and patriotism towards implementing his administration’s policy on “Charter of Peoples Needs” within one hundred days in office, adding that such move, has brought hope for better days through approval of training for jobless youths in skill acquisitions.

Nwoke however, urged governor, Nwifuru to improve on the area of industrialization: “Nevertheless, I implore you (Nwifuru) to do more, especially in the human capital development and industrialization of the State for more job opportunities” he stressed.

