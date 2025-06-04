Ebonyi govt warns against misuse, abuse of new bus Stops within Abakaliki metropolis

By Peter Okutu

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Environment, Chief Victor Uzoma Chukwu, has charged the citizens of the State to avoid any form of abuse or misuse of the purpose for which the New Bus Stops were constructed in the State.

He warned residents of the State against turning the facilities into a location for public conveniences.

Speaking with Journalists in Abakaliki on Tuesday, Chukwu expressed concern over public complaints that some residents were urinating and defecating around the canopy bus stop.

He acknowledged the observations but emphasized that the facility was meant to serve as a temporary shelter and resting point for commuters, not for unsanitary activities.

“The canopy bus stop, provided by the state government, is a thoughtful initiative by Governor Francis Nwifuru-led administration to cater to the needs of the people, especially during weather emergencies.

“I witnessed people taking shelter there during a recent rainfall, and it reaffirmed its purpose. However, the misuse of this infrastructure is unacceptable,” he said.

The Commissioner acknowledged the natural need for human waste disposal but stressed the importance of doing so responsibly. “While it’s healthy that people relieve themselves, it’s wrong to do it indiscriminately in public places.

“Until we provide public toilets, people should make use of the existing facilities at home or in businesses,” he said.

Chukwu revealed that the Ministry of Environment would explore options for constructing public toilets in strategic locations across the city, in order to address the issue.

He also warned that individuals found violating environmental laws would face strict penalties. “We will not tolerate the destruction of public infrastructure. Anyone caught violating sanitation laws will contend with the full weight of the law,” he warned.

On broader environmental issues, the Commissioner commended the state’s current waste evacuation system, stating that Ebonyi has made significant progress in refuse management and disposal.

“There is now steady and prompt evacuation of waste across the metropolis. Our trucks operate daily across 18 major and 6 special zones with 24 contractors handling waste disposal,” he said.

The former state lawmaker also highlighted the economic and environmental benefits of the state’s recycling plant, which processes plastics and other waste into reusable materials.

“We are converting waste to wealth. Our PE and PET crushers are producing high-demand export materials. We are already producing nylon bags and exploring bioenergy opportunities, including CNG and organic fertilizers,” he explained.

He noted that discussions were ongoing with investors to further develop the recycling plant into a hub for clean energy and industrial raw materials, potentially generating significant revenue for the state.

Chukwu concluded by reiterating government’s commitment towards improving urban cleanliness and sanitation infrastructure while urging citizens to act responsibly.