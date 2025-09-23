Ebonyi female shoemaker sets to Host One Week Shoemaking Marathon

In the bustling city of Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, a bold step toward youth empowerment and gender inclusion is about to unfold.

Sharon Ijuolachi Akpa, a young female shoemaker breaking stereotypes in a male-dominated craft, has announced a One Week Open Space Shoemaking Project, a non-stop shoemaking marathon aimed at inspiring youths and encouraging self-reliance.

The project kicks off on Wednesday, 24th September, and runs until 30th September at Tropicana Restaurant, 21 Aloh Street, just behind Green Park.

For Sharon, shoemaking is more than just craft; it is a tool for empowerment.

“What if I tell you that you can learn the basics of shoemaking in just one week for free?” she asked with excitement while unveiling the project.

“This is my own way of showing you how far you can go as a skilled professional. It’s about sharing my journey with others and inspiring them to become self-reliant.”

During the marathon, participants will not only gain practical hands-on training in shoemaking but will also be part of a movement that gives back to the community.

According to Sharon, the majority of the footwear produced during the project will be donated to schools for free.

The project also carries a powerful message for young women.

Shoemaking has long been considered an occupation for men, but Sharon’s journey proves otherwise.

By organizing this open training, she hopes to encourage more girls to break stereotypes, pick up tools, and embrace creativity in crafts traditionally reserved for men.

“This is your golden opportunity,” Sharon says with passion to learn the art of shoemaking, to connect with like-minded youths, and to take a step towards self-reliance and creativity.

” O want to encourage the youths especially young girls to take to shoemaking. I came out of University and started this journey. I learnt shoemaking during my your service.

“Today.ky.shiemaking business ha smad me self reliant and even birthed another business, a restaurant business from it”, she said.

The One Week Open Space Shoemaking Project promises to be a historic event, seven days of skill, style, and inspiration.

With free participation, an open venue, and a mission to transform lives, Sharon Ijuolachi Akpa is not just making shoes; she is making a difference.