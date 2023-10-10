Ebonyi Crisis: How I mobilized security agents to avert killings, destruction of properties – LG Boss

By Chijioke Njoku

The Council chairman of Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Prince Chinedu Uburu, has narrated how he mobilized security agencies that averted killings, destruction of valuable properties, and communal clashes between Isophumini village, Mbeke-Ishieke in Ebonyi LGA. and Ezza-Effium Community.

Uburu who spoke to newsmen in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State, yesterday, said that he received a distressed call about an outbreak of a serious crisis between Ezza and Izzi people at Nwori Isophumini Market square, Mbeke-Ishieke, and he quickly mobilized security operatives that brought the situation under control.

The council chairman, Uburu said: “I was informed that a group of men heavily armed with assorted rifles invaded the said market square at about 8:00pm and started shooting sporadically on the air, attacking people on ground with machete, iron rods and sticks, thereby leading to total pandemonium in the market” he noted.

Uburu, applauded the efforts of the stakeholders of the rival Ezza -Effium community, who according to him, responded swiftly by calling to order the suspected perpetrators, and normalcy has since returned in Isophumini village, Mbeke-Ishieke in Izzi LGA.

He said that the remote cause of the crisis is traced to the activities of two groups of persons who exist in the market area; the members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW and the security committee of Isophumini Village who demanded for some money from a driver, a member of NURTW.

“A lorry conveying goods covered with tapoline was stopped for a search and the driver who claimed that he was conveying timber resisted the search. As the struggle to search the vehicle continued the driver allegedly put up a call to the alleged owner of the goods. Within a short time after the call, a group of suspected armed men with assorted weapons including rifles invaded the venue where the lorry was packed and began to unleash mayhem on the people around the scene of the incident” he stated

The chairman lamented the level of damages done and injuries inflicted on the people of Isophumini village, adding that the villagers were yet to compile and get a comprehensive record of properties destroyed and injuries inflicted on the people.

DAILY Times reports that the Ezza-Effium community who fled the Isophumini village for fear of a reprisal attack has been urged by the chairman, Uburu to return, and assured of adequate protection and safety.

In a swift reaction, one of the leaders of Ezza Effium Indigenes who spoke to newsmen, Chinedu Awo, strongly condemned the action of the perpetrators and assured that the stakeholders of Ezza-Effium community would ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

He further revealed that Peace and order were restored in the village, and people have started going about their legitimate businesses.

