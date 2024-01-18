Ebonyi: Council boss condemns killing of security personnel

By Chijioke Njoku

The council Chairman of Ohaukwu local government area in Ebonyi state, Prince Ikechukwu Onwe Odono yesterday condemned Killing of female security officer on her duty post at Ngbo court Area of Ebonyi state.

Hon. Odono in a press statement made available to journalists, stated that it is evident that some criminals residing in the area are trying to disrupt the efforts of Governor Nwifuru in bringing peace safeguard the lives and properties of the Ebonyi residents.

He condemned in strong terms the recent violent attack on the Office of Ngboejeogu Central Security that on Monday night Which claimed the live of a female security officer, left some injured, and destroyed some valuable properties.

The council boss disclosed that the unknown gunmen looted a motorcycle, attributing the activities to uncivilized citizens manipulating powers to jeopardize Government policies and programs of the incumbent administration of Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, adding that the Security operative have been set up, to make sure that those culprits are brought to justice, he said.

“its obviously that criminals residing in the area are trying to disrupt the efforts of myself and the Ebonyi state Governor in maintaining sufficient security and peace in the community.

“I condemn in the strong terms the recent violent attack on the Office of Ngboejeogu Central Security that took place on Monday night, January 15th, 2024 is an uncultured attacks which claimed the life of a female security personnel, left one injured, destroyed some properties, and looted a motorcycle in my Area

” I want to say that is an uncivilized citizens that is manipulating powers to jeopardize government policies and programs of the incumbent administration “