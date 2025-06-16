Ebonyi: APGA federal lawmaker, state Assembly, collapse party structure, defects to APC

By Tom Okpe

House of Representatives member, representing Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State, Rep Joseph Nwobashi has collapsed his Party sructure and defected with his teeming supporters to the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

Nwobashi was elected into the House of Representatives during the 2023 general elections under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

Defecting with the House Member is member representing Ezza North East in Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Kelvin Kenechukwu Okeh, and other numerous supporters in an event, which took place on Saturday at Ebiaji, Headquarters of Ezza North Local Government Council.

Receiving the defectors, Chief Emegha, State Chiarman of the Party, congratulated them for their decision to join the Party, assuring them that the decision will bring good tidings to their constituencies, also noting that the “party is big enough to accommodate everyone who is supportive of the good policies and programmes of Governor Francis Nwifuru.

“All we need of you, is to be of good conduct, and respect those who were in the Party before you.”

He further warned against creating unnecessary factions, saying such divisive tendencies will not be tolerated in the Party, urging them to team up with other leaders and members of the Party in their areas to keep it stronger, ahead of 2027.

Earlier in his speech, Hon. Nwobashi said he was happy to rejoin APC, disclosing that he was one of the founding leaders of the party in Ebonyi State.

He said his decision to rejoin APC was purely motivated by his resolve to support Governor Francis Nwifuru and his administration.

Chairman of Ezza North Local Government Council, Chief Ogodo Ali Nomeh, in his remarks said his people had collectively resolved to support Governor Nwifuru and his re-election in 2027.

“Our people have collectively resolved that no Ezza man or woman will contest the 2027 Governorship election in Ebonyi State. Our candidate is Governor Francis Nwifuru.

“These people joining us today are doing so in line with the collective decision of our people. We are still expecting more defectors. I assure you, Mr. Chairman, that what happened in Ezza land in 2023 will not repeat itself again.

” In 2027 we shall give the Governor the kind of votes that had not been witnessed in the history of politics in Ezza land” he said.

The event was attended by the member representing Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Eze Nwachukwu Eze; Elder Statesman, Chief Hon. Innocent Ugochima; Commissioner for Information And State Orientation, Mr. Jude Okpor; Commissioner for Ruler Development, Ikeuwa Omabe; former Chairman of the council, Dr. Jeff Ogbu, members of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and APC support groups in the area , among others.

Earlier, Emegha, who was at Ohaukwu Local Government Council, where he received defectors from various political Parties into the APC, who came from Anioma autonomous community, the newly created autonomous community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area-said they were joining APC in appreciation of the good leadership of Governor Francis Nwifuru.

They promised to vote massively for the Governor and all APC candidates in 2027.

The APC Chairman was received by the Executive Chairman of the council, Ikechukwu Odono; Commissioner for Power, Peter Ogeali; Member representing Ohaukwu North State Constituency, Mrs Esther Agwu ; former Chairman of the Council, Princess Chinyere Elom, former Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to Governor David Umahi, Sir. Emmanuel Uzor, among other stakeholders