Ebenezer Obey, KWAM 1 thrill Ijebu audience at Globacom’s Cultural Night

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

The 2025 Ojude Oba festival commenced with a spectacular cultural night tagged “Evening with Glo,” organised by telecommunications giant Globacom and headlined by Juju legend Evangelist Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi and Fuji icon Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, popularly known as KWAM 1.

Held on Friday evening in Ijebu Ode, the event marked Globacom’s 20th anniversary as sponsor of the Ojude Oba festival, a celebration it has supported in growing into a globally recognised cultural showcase.

Guests packed the Conference Hall venue to experience a vibrant evening filled with live music, indigenous delicacies, and laughter from renowned comedians Gbenga Adeyinka, Bash, and Kiekie. Ebenezer Obey delivered more than two hours of his classic tunes to a jubilant audience who sang and danced along, creating an atmosphere of nostalgia and joy.

READ ALSO: Shettima commissions Borno’s 375 tractors refurbished by NASENI

Globacom stated that the event was organised as a gesture of appreciation to the Ijebu community for their steadfast support over the past two decades. The company said the gathering was meant to unite the sons and daughters of Ijebuland in celebration of shared heritage and the rhythms that define the Yoruba cultural identity.

Explaining the selection of headline acts, Globacom described Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey as an “ageless icon” whose sonorous and philosophical music remains evergreen and deeply relevant to society.

On KWAM 1, the company noted that his decades-long dominance in the Fuji genre has not only shaped the Nigerian music scene but also sustained significant cultural interest with his distinctive style.

The evening also drew prominent personalities from the Ijebu community, including the Olori of Oba Awujale, Chief Mrs Olukemi Adetona; the Coordinator of the Ojude Oba Festival Planning Committee, Professor Fassy Yusuff; and Iyalode of Ijebuland, Chief Mrs Bisi Osibogun, who is also a member of the planning committee.

The event further underscored Globacom’s enduring connection with Ijebuland and its investment in promoting cultural pride through entertainment.