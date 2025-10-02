Ebele Iyiegbu: Why Ahava Conference is more than a networking event

Ebele Iyiegbu, convener of the Ahava Business Conference UK 2025, says this year’s gathering will equip entrepreneurs and leaders with “real tools, real connections and real results” needed to thrive in today’s economy.

Set to hold on October 4 at Hilton London Olympia, the event is themed “Empowered for Impact.”

It will bring together entrepreneurs, chief executives, industry leaders and policymakers from Africa, Europe and beyond.

Iyiegbu, a lawyer, business strategist and coach, said the idea behind the conference is to move beyond inspiration and offer practical value.

“We want to create a platform where participants leave with not just motivation but strategies and networks they can apply immediately,” she said.

The line-up of speakers includes Obinna Iyiegbu, chief executive of Cubana Group; Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu, real estate strategist and Forbes Business Council member; Caroline Popoola, leadership expert; Ugochukwu Onyibo Morah, diaspora strategist; and Gospel Obele, economist and impact investor.

Also billed to speak are Munira Suleiman Tanimu, majority leader of the Kaduna House of Assembly; Princess Opeyemi Bright, mayor of London Borough of Barking and Dagenham; and Evelyn Okpanachi, among others.

Anchors are Marilyn Anona and Paul Foh.

Organisers said participants will gain insights on financial mastery, scaling businesses, and navigating London’s vibrant business ecosystem through an African lens.

Tickets, according to Iyiegbu, are limited.

“We encourage early registration to ensure no one misses out on what promises to be a transformational gathering,” she added.