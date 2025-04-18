Easter: RTEAN cautions motorists against distractions while driving

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria has advised motorists against distractions while driving during the Easter celebrations.

RTEAN chairman in Kwara, Abdulrahman Onikijipa, gave the advice in Ilorin on Thursday.

Mr Onikijipa, also the chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Kwara chapter, advised motorists, especially its members, to concentrate and not get carried away by the season’s joy.

According to him, most motorists easily get distracted during the festive seasons. “Some drivers will increase the volume of their music and get inspiration while forgetting to obey traffic rules.

“Some motorists will start celebrating on the road, rather than maintain their cool until they get to their destinations before throwing parties.

“Be disciplined while on the wheels; focus and don’t get carried away by the joy of the season,” he advised.

The RTEAN boss also warned motorists to shun the habit of drunk driving and to avoid speeding.