Easter: Northern youths urge Christians not to derail May 29 handover

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Christians have been enjoined to shun activities inimical to a successful transition of power to the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on May 29, citing the spirit of Easter as the bais for the call.

A group, Northern Christian Youths Professionals (NCYP), made the call on Sunday in a statement signed by its chairman, Isaac Abrak, in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

“As we celebrate this season of love, renewal, and hope, we call on all citizens to reflect on the virtues of Jesus Christ’s death on the cross and emulate them in our daily lives. We urge all Nigerians, irrespective of religious beliefs, to support the president-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his efforts to improve the lives of Nigerians.

“However, we note with concern the recent calls by some individuals and groups to shelve the handover of power to the president-elect. We strongly condemn such calls as they are enemies of democracy, peaceful coexistence and a united Nigeria,” Mr. Abrak said.

The group urged Nigerians to distance themselves from any person or group calling for the subversion of the Constitution, adding that “we must all work together to tackle the various challenges facing our nation, including insecurity, economic hardship and political unrest.

“We believe that under his (Tinubu’s) leadership, Nigeria can make significant progress in improving our economy and security.”

