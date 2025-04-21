Easter: Globacom preaches selflessness, unity for national growth

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

Technology Company, Globacom, has sent a message of goodwill to Christians across the country on the occasion of the 2025 Easter celebration, urging them to model their lives after the noble qualities of Jesus Christ.

Globacom lauded Christians for their perseverance through the 40 days of Lent, which preceded Easter and charged them to promote the ideals of selflessness, love and peace in their various communities as a way of preaching the virtues of the exemplary life that Jesus Christ lived before his crucifixion and resurrection.

The company added that “Peace, love and sacrifice are the central message of Easter. Christ offered himself in atonement for the sins of the world and he lived a life which made Him an eternal symbol of peace and goodwill for mankind”.

It also enjoined all Nigerians to share in the lessons of promoting selflessness as a necessary “ingredient in the growth and development of every society and entreated all Nigerians to join hands to make Nigeria a better place for all.

READ ALSO: Gov Ododo ‘ll ensure mining operations are community owned – Spokesman

Easter is annual observance at the conclusion of the 40 days Lenten season of prayer and fasting and is a purifying ceremony for the Christian faithful. It comes before the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his eventual resurrection on Easter Sunday.

In addition to encouraging consumers to take advantage of the network’s numerous internet and phone capabilities, the company promised customers uninterrupted voice, data, and Short Messaging Service (SMS) all through the Easter holidays and afterwards.