Easter: FCT Minister calls for unity, love, renewed hope

By Ukpono Ukpong

As Christians across the country celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called on residents of the FCT to uphold the enduring values of unity, love, and renewed hope.

In his 2025 Easter message to the residents, Wike urged citizens to use the season as a time for reflection and national healing.

“On behalf of the FCT Administration, I warmly felicitate with all residents of the Federal Capital Territory, especially the Christian faithful on the joyous celebration of Easter.

“I also offer my congratulations on the successful completion of the Lenten season and pray that all supplications find favour with the Almighty.”

The Minister described Easter as a season that reminds everyone of the timeless virtues of compassion, sacrifice, and forgiveness.

According to him, these virtues, as embodied by Jesus Christ, are not only central to the Christian faith but are essential to fostering a more humane and just society.

“Easter is a season that reminds us of the timeless virtues of compassion, sacrifice, and forgiveness. These virtues, embodied by Jesus Christ, are not only central to the Christian faith but are values we should all strive to uphold in our daily lives,” Wike said.

He emphasized the special role of the FCT in national unity, urging residents to be role models in peaceful coexistence and mutual respect.

“As the nation’s capital and the symbol of our collective unity, the FCT occupies a unique place in the heart of our great country. We must continue to be the example of peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and harmonious living,” he added.

Wike encouraged residents to “embrace the spirit of Easter by showing love to one another, being our brother’s keeper, and fostering an environment where unity, tolerance, and understanding prevail.”

He also called on citizens to pray for President Bola Tinubu and other leaders, seeking divine guidance for the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Let us also use this season to offer special prayers for our dear President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and all our leaders at every level. May God Almighty continue to guide them in the pursuit of the Renewed Hope Agenda for a better, more prosperous Nigeria,” the Minister said.

Reaffirming the commitment of the FCT Administration to service delivery, Wike said, “The FCT Administration remains resolutely committed to the Territory’s infrastructural development and the sustained provision of quality education, healthcare, agriculture, transportation, security and other vital social services.”

He also appealed to residents to play their part in supporting the administration’s goals by paying taxes and obeying regulations.

“I call on all residents to continue supporting and cooperating with the Administration by fulfilling their civic responsibilities, particularly in tax payment and compliance with government regulations,” he said.

As the Easter celebration unfolds, Wike urged residents to be alert and prioritize safety.

“As we celebrate, I also urge everyone to remain security conscious. Be vigilant, report any suspicious activity to relevant authorities, and ensure that safety precautions are observed throughout the festive period,” he advised.

Furthermore, Wike expressed his heartfelt wishes to all: “I pray that this Easter brings forth renewed hope, peace, and joy to your homes. Wishing you and your loved ones a happy and memorable Easter celebration.”