Easter Celebration: Senator Dafinone calls for peace, sober reflection as a nation

By Nosa Àkenzua

The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Ede Dafinone, has called for peace and prayers for the victims of Okuama crisis, particularly the families of the dead 17 officers and men of the Nigerian Army and other civilians including women and children, as the nation marks this year’s Easter celebration.

The Delta Central lawmaker in his Easter Message to constituents and Nigerians said; “peace is a priceless gift,” and appealed for restraint from all actors in the crisis to prevent any further escalation of the violence, he advised that government should allow for an independent and unbiased panel of investigators to probe the incident and bring all the perpetrators to book.

He also called on government at all levels and the Nigerian people to use this period of Easter to engage in soul searching as a nation on the events leading to this tragic and avoidable loss of lives in order to prevent further reoccurrence.

His statement read: “As we commemorate the Easter season, marked by the spirit of hope, renewal, and reconciliation, I extend my heartfelt prayers and condolences to the victims of the tragic events in Okuama. This senseless violence has left us all deeply saddened and calls for urgent reflection and action as a nation.

“The loss of precious lives in the Okuama crisis is a stark reminder of the fragility of peace and the need for all stakeholders to prioritize dialogue, understanding, and mutual respect. As we mourn the victims and stand in solidarity with their families, I urge restraint from all parties involved, particularly the military authorities, to prevent further escalation of violence and bloodshed, and furthermore to allow an independent probe to unearth the truth surrounding despicable act and bring the perpetrators to book.

“This Easter, let us use this period of solemn reflection to come together as a nation and engage in introspection on the events leading to this tragic and avoidable loss of lives. It is imperative that we examine our collective conscience and rededicate ourselves to the principles of justice, equity, and peaceful coexistence.

“The Urhobo people are very peaceful, hospitable and enterprising. They have contributed greatly over the years to the development of this country in all spheres of the national development, therefore, the incident of Okuama does not in any way define our people, hence efforts should be made by the Nigerian state and its institutions not to punish innocent Urhobos on account of the actions of a few criminals whose true identity are yet unknown.

“As we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the promise of new life, I extend warm Easter greetings to the Urhobo Nation, the residents of Delta Central Senatorial District, and indeed all Nigerians. May this Easter season bring healing, reconciliation, and renewed hope to our hearts and communities.

“As a people, let us fervently pray that the incident of Okuama never happens again and that peace and harmony prevail in our beloved nation.