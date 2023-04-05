Easter celebration: FG declares two-day public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Friday April 7 and Monday April 10 as public holidays to mark the 2023 Easter celebration.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday. The statement was signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary (PS), Shuaib Begore.

The FG urged Christians to emulate the virtues of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love and peace which were attributes and practices of Jesus Christ, as exemplified by His ministry on the earth.

The minister called on Christians and all Nigerians to use the occasion of the 2023 Easter celebration to pray for an end to the security challenges in parts of the country.

“Security is everybody’s business. I, therefore, urge Nigerians and foreigners resident in our country to display a high sense of citizenship and public spiritedness by supporting the efforts of all security agencies in bringing peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry,” Aregbesola said.