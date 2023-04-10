Easter: Atiku preaches peace, unity, hopeful nation will rise above challenges

…as PDP charges Nigerians to remain optimistic

BybTunde Opalana

Former Vice President of Nigeria and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer in the last general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to emulate the virtues of love and sacrifice which characterized the life of Jesus Christ.

In a message released by his media office in Abuja to mark the Easter celebration, the Wazirin Adamawa described those two qualities as essential to the unity that Nigeria so desperately needs at this time when vested and provincial interests threaten to tear our nation apart.

Atiju said the Easter festivities is a time for deep reflection as it marks the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and his victory over death.

“It is also a time for all of us — regardless of faith, or ethnicity — to come together to pray for the peace of our nation. We must all remain constant in our efforts to promote unity — across all lines — because united, our nation remains stronger, and we can thrive as a people,” he said.

The former Vice President noted that it is no coincidence that adherents of the two major religions in the country are currently engaged in sacrifices that are aimed at enhancing their relationship and benefits with our Maker.

He expressed belief that in this season, Nigeria will rise and overcome her national challenges “because our shared experiences are bringing us to the conclusion that no matter what the forces of evil can do, we, as Nigerians, united in doing good, can and shall prevail.”

The Wazirin Adamawa also encouraged Nigeria’s leaders at all levels to use the opportunity of the Christian celebration of Easter to reflect on their stewardship to their people and to the nation.

His words: “our leaders at all levels should follow the virtues that define this season – sacrifice, love, and charity – and come together to help all Nigerians resolve the differences that divide us.

“We must not allow those who seek to divide us to pretend as if our problems are as a result of another ethnic or religious group. We must collectively own our problems and collectively fashion out solutions to overcome them”.

Also the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Easter, to pray for the triumph of justice in the country and rekindle their hope for a new and purposeful order that derive only from the will of the people.

It noted that the coming of Easter, at the time Nigerians are despondent over the outcome of the 2023 general elections, serves as an assurance that no matter how long falsehood and manipulation appear to thrive, the truth will surely prevail at the end of the day.

The party added that the season rekindles humanity’s assurance of victory of life over death, hope over despair, justice over injustice and the triumph of the Will of the people over the selfish and parochial scheme of an arrogant, selfish, corrupt and manipulative few.

National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba in a statement weekend said “the PDP is saddened that Nigerians are again observing a celebration such as Easter in hardship, fear, insecurity and hopelessness occasioned by the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Our Party therefore charges Nigerians to persevere in prayers and continue to care for, show love and share with one another at this critical time in hope for a better nation under a people-enthroned leadership.

“The PDP assures of its upmost resolve to take every lawful action in the determination to retrieve the Presidential mandate freely given by the people to our Party and Candidate, Atiku Abubakar at the February 25, 2023 Presidential election so that Nigerians can have the breath of fresh air under a purposeful leadership that they eagerly yearn for.”

