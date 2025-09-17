EaseMoni Rolls Out Flexible Repayment Options to Boost Borrower Confidence in Nigeria

EaseMoni, a leading digital lending platform under Blue Ridge Microfinance Bank Limited, is setting itself apart in Nigeria’s growing financial technology sector by offering flexible repayment plans designed to adapt to borrowers’ financial realities.

Licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and insured by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), the platform emphasises transparency and convenience while giving users greater control over how they manage debt.

At the core of EaseMoni’s approach is flexibility. Borrowers can choose repayment tenures ranging from 91 to 365 days, a sharp contrast to the short, high-pressure repayment periods offered by many other digital lenders.

This adaptability allows customers to align their loan commitments with income cycles and personal obligations. For example, a ₦3,000 loan over 91 days at a 5% monthly interest rate translates into a total repayment of N3,273, spread evenly into three instalments of N1,091.

The platform’s “no hidden fees” policy ensures borrowers understand the cost of borrowing before committing.

EaseMoni also integrates repayment convenience into its system. Users may opt for automated deductions from their linked bank cards or choose manual repayment through the EaseMoni app by clicking the “Repay” button.

To help customers remain consistent, the platform sends reminders ahead of due dates, reducing the likelihood of late payments and protecting credit profiles. For those who encounter delays, a grace period of one to three days is available before a 1% daily rollover interest begins to apply.

By combining flexible schedules, automated tools, and proactive communication, EaseMoni is positioning itself as a customer-first lender. Analysts say this approach addresses one of the major pain points in Nigeria’s digital credit market: rigid repayment structures that leave little room for financial unpredictability.

For many borrowers, especially low- to middle-income earners, the ability to choose a repayment period and avoid hidden charges provides reassurance and reduces the risk of default.

The platform’s regulatory backing further strengthens user confidence. Operating under a CBN license and NDIC insurance, EaseMoni is signalling credibility in a sector where unregulated loan apps have previously been criticised for harsh recovery practices and a lack of transparency.

Its focus on clear communication and borrower-friendly policies could set a new benchmark for responsible digital lending in Nigeria.

Borrowers have praised EaseMoni’s user-centric features, describing the experience as “seamless” and “stress-free.” With a combination of flexible tenures, transparent pricing, and supportive repayment channels, the platform is steadily building trust among Nigerians who depend on quick loans to meet short-term financial needs.

As digital lending continues to expand across the country, EaseMoni’s strategy highlights a shift toward more sustainable, borrower-friendly practices.

By tailoring financial solutions to individual circumstances, the platform is not just offering loans but shaping itself into a reliable financial partner for Nigerians navigating today’s challenging economic landscape.