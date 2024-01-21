DYC hails Supreme Court judgement in Delta Guber election

By Nosa Akenzua

The President-General, Delta Youth Coalition (DYC), Comrade Chibuzor Agunwa (a.k.a Mr. Dash), has congratulated the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on his well deserved victory as Supreme Court yesterday upheld the Judgement of the appeal court, ruled in favour of Governor Oborevwori as the winner of March 2023 Guber election in Delta State, affirmed him as Delta State Governor. what God can not do does not exist.

DYC in a press statement made available to Journalists on Saturday, 20th Day of January, 2024 in Asaba Delta State capital, DYC group applauded the Supreme Court Judgement that affirmed the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Chief Sheriff Oborevwori as the winner of March 2023 Guber election in Delta State.

Delta Youth Coalition while thanking God Almighty for giving victory to the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, the group Commended Supreme Court judges for upholding the truth, stated that, “Judiciary is actually the last hope of common man”.

The leadership of DYC in the 25 LGAs of Delta State yesterday soon after this announcement of Governor Oborevwori’s victory at Supreme Court celebrated with its group members. The President-General of the group, Comrade Chibuzor Agunwa (a.k.a Mr. Dash), also commended all those who stood firmly for Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for their steadfastness, while thanking Deltans for their confidence in the Judiciary as part of our democratic experience, which he said will ensure, help the Governor in fulfilment of his M.O.R.E agenda policy that has come to stay, backed with no going back principles.

No doubt, recently before the final announcement of Governor Oborevwori’s Victory at Supreme Court yesterday, a five-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Inyang Okoro, accepted the appeals by all the parties after they had adopted their final briefs of argument. Also, earlier before heading to Supreme Court by opposition Guber Candidates, An appeal court judgement in November had affirmed Oborevwori’s election with a three-member tribunal headed by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu dismissing the petition filed by former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege.

DYC Boss, Comrade Agunwa then thanked Deltans for standing by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, while assuring them of good governance and dividends of democracy from Oborevwori’s Government.

He said: ” DYC must Commend the Judiciary for being the last hope of common man. The judgment of Supreme Court also validates the November 24 judgement of the Court of Appeal in Lagos State, which dismissed the opposition Guber Candidates’ case for want of merit and affirmed Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the bona fide winner of the governorship contest”.

,”Yesterday, being on Friday, 19 January, 2024, in line with the Judgement of Appeal Court, the Supreme Court has affirmed Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as the Executive Governor of Delta State by a five-man panel of Supreme Court Judges.

Supreme Court Yesterday dismissed the cases as filed by Omo Agege, Kenneth Gbagi, and Ken Pella, the opposition Guber Candidates of APC, SDP and LP on the ground that the cases lacked merits. This is a good development for all Deltans towards ensuring a focus administration”.

“The entire Leadership of DYC rejoices with Oborevwori on his victory at the Supreme Court. Yes, whom God has blessed no man can curse. We use this medium to thank the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for his unwavering support towards the all round success, victory for Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

We also, use this medium to call on Omo Agege, Kenneth Gbagi and Ken Pella to bring their manifestos, viable ideas, join hands with Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori to promote peace and Security and work together for progress and socio-economic development of Delta State”.

“Also, this is the time to embrace one another for the interest of moving Delta State forward towards the fulfillment of Governor Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E agenda policy to all Deltans”.