‘Due to Crisis in National Leadership’ – Gov Adeleke Resigns from PDP

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing persistent leadership turmoil at the party’s national level.

In a statement shared on his social media handles late on Monday night, Adeleke confirmed that he submitted his resignation letter to party officials in Sagba Abogunde, Ward 2, Ede North Local Government, on November 4, 2025.

The governor’s resignation letter read: “Due to the current crisis within the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (@OfficialPDPNig) at the national level, on the 4th of November, 2025, I officially conveyed my resignation letter as a member to the leadership of the party in Sagba Abogunde, Ward 2, Ede North local government”.

He added: “I thanked the party and its numerous members and supporters for the opportunities given to me to use the platform for my elections as first a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and now as Governor of Osun State”.

Adeleke’s departure comes amidst a deepening crisis within the PDP, characterized by factional infighting and legal battles over the party’s leadership structure ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Earlier reports had indicated that the governor might not seek the party’s nomination for his re-election bid due to these internal conflicts.

The Osun State PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi, had hinted at the possibility of Adeleke leaving the party if the national leadership crisis was not resolved to the governor’s satisfaction.

While Adeleke has not yet officially announced his next political move, speculation is rife about his potential defection to another party, possibly the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the African Democratic Congress (ADC), though his aides have previously denied such rumors.

His resignation adds to the growing list of high-profile departures from the PDP, further complicating the main opposition party’s efforts to present a united front.