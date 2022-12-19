Dubai businessman Ulugbekhon Maksumov set to launch Aksum Group in Africa

United Arab Emirates-based businessman and serial entrepreneur, Ulugbekhon Maksumov is set to spread its tentacles into the African continent as work is in top gear to launch his Aksum Group in the content with a view to being a major player In the African defence market.

With Nigeria as the window to the West African market and indeed entire Sub-Saharan Africa, Aksum Group is billed to be launched in Nigeria, using Nigerian as the focal point of its operations in Africa.

According to the spokesperson the company is ready to launch its factory and start operation in near future. The company asserted that Nigeria, indeed Africa is in their plans and would soon be unveiling their next plans in that regard.

“Nigeria holds one of the largest African markets in the world and thus still top priority for us,” the spokesperson says

In 2019 Ulugbekhon Maksumov expanded his business scope by establishing manufacturing armored and special purpose boats to his portfolio and decided to go with a new personal brand “AKSUM” adding the word “MARINE” to define the sector it serves.

Later on, he took a decision to expand his brand AKSUM to cover the defence industry on land as well. And as far as UAE he already has Inkas Vehicles brand developed with loyal regional customers, he focused on a new region, homeland, Uzbekistan for an easier route to post-soviet countries and European markets.

Now Ulugbekhon with his strategic thinking opened a branch of Aksum Marine on the territory of Uzbekistan as well. Therefore, Aksum Group of Companies was born, which consists of Aksum Marine and VPK Aksum.

While Aksum Marine operates in the UAE, VPK Aksum is situated in Uzbekistan.

VPK Aksum is focused on being a worldwide producer of top-of-the-line armored vehicles just like Inkas in Dubai. The primary objective of the company is to help in saving lives around the globe by offering ultimate transport protection to individuals and companies alike. Part of its brief is to provide comprehensive assistance: not limited to acquiring a required vehicle directly from local dealerships, design, production and manufacturing an armored piece of art, but extended to providing full support with logistics internationally, for smooth and timely deliveries.

Aksum Marine on the other hand was conceptualized by Ulugbekhon Maksumov to provide Safety, Durability and Stability in the manufacturing of armored and special purpose boats for both pleasure and military means.

