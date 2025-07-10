DTSG engages investors on ease of doing business reforms

By Owen Akenzua

In a bid to create an enabling environment for investments and businesses to thrive for a robust economy, the Delta State Government has assured it’s commitment to the actualization of the strategies and action plans on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) reforms for both local and foreign investors.

This was made known on Tuesday by the states commissioner for Finance Chief Fidelis Tilije and the Director General of Delta State Investment Development Agency (DIDA), Hon. Anthony Elekeokuri during a town hall meeting between the State Government in conjunction with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and members of the organized private sector held at Unity Hall, Government House in Asaba.

The Finance commissioner highlighted some of the ease of doing business action plans such as automated central billing system of taxes and levies,speeding up of registration of land and property title deed,facilitation of access to land through the state land acquisition committee, agricultural value chain development, enforcement of Delta state anti-kidnapping law for improved security and establishment of small claim courts for settling commercial disputes among others.

While speaking during a panel discussion,the Executive Director(operations) Delta State Internal Revenue Services,Barr Frank Nwaugo emphasized that with the central billing system the issue of multiple taxations and extortion was being nipped in the bud. He added that only the revenue service has the sole right to issues demand-notices on behalf of MDAs.Meanwhile,the director of Lands, Mr Edremoda revealed that currently the state runs an automated system where-in application for Certificate of Occupancy and other government land documentation could be done online

The meeting had in attendance a host of private sector associations such as the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, National Association of Exporters, NURTW among others.

The business owners expressed their challenges and concerns such as improved power supply in rural areas; good road networks for easy transportation of goods; issues of multiple taxation and touting, among others. The commissioners and heads of MDA’s concerned assured that they would do their best to tackle the challenges identified.