DSS storm supreme court as judgement is delivered on Nnamdi Kanu today

There is currently a heavy presence of the armed operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) at the Supreme Court premise ahead of the highly anticipated judgment in a case involving the Federal Government and Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Naija News reports that the crucial judgment is scheduled to be delivered by the apex court this morning.

However, in a bid to ensure tight security, the DSS operatives stormed the premises of the Court on Friday morning, blocking the road leading to the Court and the Villa gate, preventing litigants and sympathizers of the self-proclaimed IPOB leader from gaining access.

According to the Daily Post, even journalists accredited by the Supreme Court and possessing official tags were turned away from entering the court premises.

Only after the intervention of high-ranking officials of the Court were the operatives reluctantly persuaded to allow the journalists to enter.

However, before gaining entry, the journalists had to be thoroughly frisked by security personnel stationed at the main entrance, which an unmarked security vehicle had obstructed.

As of the time of filing this report, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun-led panel is being awaited to make the decision of the Court known.

The Supreme Court had, on October 5, slated today to deliver its judgment on the appeal that is seeking to compel the Federal Government to release the embattled leader of IPOB from detention.

A five-member panel of the apex court headed by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun okayed the matter for judgment, after counsel for both parties adopted their final briefs of argument.