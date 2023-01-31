DSS intercepts syndicates selling new redesigned Naira notes

BY ANDREW OROLUA

Amidst the scarcity of new redesigned Naira notes in circulation, the Department of State Services (DSS), said on Monday that it had intercepted some members of organised syndicates involved in the sale of the new notes.

The service in a statement by its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, said that “in the course of its operations, in this regard in parts of the country, it was also established that some Commercial Bank officials are aiding the economic malfeasance.”

The statement continued: “Consequently, the Service warns the currency racketeers to desist from this ignoble act.

“Appropriate regulatory authorities are, in this same vein, urged to step up monitoring and supervisory activities to expeditiously address the emerging trends.

“It should be noted that the Service has ordered its Commands and Formations to further ensure that all persons and groups engaged in the illegal sale of the notes are identified.

“Therefore, anyone with useful information relating to this is encouraged to pass the same to the relevant authorities.”

