DSS arrests ISWAP Commander in Kogi

By Andrew Orolua

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a commander of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) identified as Abdulmumin Ibrahim OTARU (aka Abu Mikdad) said to be responsible for series of attacks in Kogi, Ondo states and Abuja.

He was the mastermind of the Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) attack near the Palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene, Kogi State on 29th December, 2022, during the visit of the President Buhari to commission some projects, DSS said.

Abdulmumin Ibrahim OTARU (aka Abu Mikdad) and one of his associates, Saidu SULEIMAN said to be involved in other series of attacks in Kogi ,Ondo states and Abuja were arrested on 3rd January, 2023, the Department said.

A statement by Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer Department of State Services National Headquarters, Abuja, said Otaru sustained a gunshot injury on his left foot while attempting to escape arrest and that he is currently receiving treatment at a health facility.

It said investigations had revealed that OTARU is a “high commander of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and either coordinated or was involved in the following dastardly operations:

“The 24th June, 2022 attack on Nigeria Police Area Command, Eika-Ohizenyi, Okehi LGA of Kogi State in which a Police Inspector, Idris MUSA was killed and two (2) AK-47 rifles carted away

“The 5th July, 2022 attack on Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje Area Council of the FCT; and 5th August, 2022 attack on West African Ceramics Ltd (WACL) in Ajaokuta LGA, Kogi in which three (3) Indian expatriates were kidnapped.

“DSS recalled that five (5) persons including one (1) Indian, two (2) Policemen and two (2) drivers of the company were also killed during the 5th August, 2022 attack while the kidnapped expatriates were released on 31st August, 2022.”

READ ALSO: Obasanjo used ‘Emi Lo Kan’ to endorse Peter Obi

According to DSS, “Otaru operated terrorist cells in and around Kogi State.

Similarly, he and his gang had staged several kidnap operations in Kogi and Ondo States,” adding that the suspects are in custody and will be prosecuted accordingly.

The Service reiterates its commitment to the safety of the nation. It assures to work assiduously with stakeholders including sister security agencies to tackle the menace of terrorism and other forms of criminality and threats to national security.

It, therefore, calls on citizens to support it and other law enforcement organisations with relevant information and all the necessary cooperation required to achieve a peaceful country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...