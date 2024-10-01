DSP Barau salutes Nigerians, says better days ahead, appeals against protest

By Tunde Opalana

Ahead of today’s 64th Independence Anniversary of the country, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has appealed to the citizens to remain resolute in the promotion of national unity, support and prayers for the government to succeed in its efforts to turn around the country’s fortunes positively.

The federal government declared Tuesday, October 1st, a public holiday to commemorate the country’s 64th Independence celebration.

In his message to Nigerians on the country’s 64th Independence Anniversary, signed by his media aide, Ismail Mudashir, Senator Barau appealed to the promoters of the October 1 protest to shelve the idea.

Senator Barau, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, reiterated President Tinubu’s commitment to reviving the economy and tackling insecurity and other challenges facing the country.

” Fellow Nigerians, happy Independence Day. As we celebrate the 64th Independence Anniversary – the liberty from colonial rule, we must remember the enormous sacrifices made by our founding fathers: Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahmadu Bello and Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, among others, and recommit ourselves to the ideals they preached including the promotion of national unity, peace, justice and tolerance.

” Yes, at 64, we face some challenges as a country, but we will overcome them by God’s grace. We will come out stronger. Let’s continue to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in actualising his policies and programmes. He has good intentions for the country. We will get it right, ” he said.

Under the able leadership of Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, the President of the Senate, he said the parliament would continue to work for good governance and support the executive with the necessary legislation to actualise its programmes and policies.

Coming from the retreat of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution held in Kano over the weekend; he said the committee under his chairmanship was working hard to amend the nation’s constitution to meet the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians.

He commended President Tinubu for the appointment of the members of the Governing Board of the North West Development Commission (NWDC) for the take-off of the commission, saying this is a further confirmation of the president’s commitment to tackle the challenges facing the North West geopolitical zone.

“Together, we can forge a more robust and inclusive constitutional framework for our beloved nation, Nigeria, as we seek to build a brighter future for all our citizens,” he said.