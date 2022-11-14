Drug proceeds forfeiture: PDP, APC in verbal war over Tinubu’s eligibility to contest Nigeria’s presidency

By Tunde Opalana

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, engaged in verbal war over the eligibility of former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to contest the 2023 presidential election.

While the PDP insisted that the APC presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu should not be allowed to stand as contestant in the 2023 presidential election in view of his (Tinubu’s) linking with the sum of $460,000 he allegedly forfeited to the United States as proceed of illicit drug deal, the ruling party challenged the PDP to go to court, saying Tinubu was unstoppable and would contest next year’s election.

According to the PDP, the former governor of Lagos State is ineligible to put himself forward to be voted because of credibility questions hanging on his personality which are inimical to requirements provided in Nigeria’s Constitution for anyone willing to contest for the exalted office, DailyTimeNGR gathered.

Of particular reference by the PDP is Tinubu’s linking with the sum of $460,000 he allegedly forfeited to the United States as proceed of illicit drug deal.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba gave the party’s position while interacting with journalists in Abuja Sunday evening.

The PDP advised Tinubu to politely step down from the 2023 race while saying the APC will be wasting time in fielding candidates for presidential, governorship, national and state assemblies’ election due to unconstitutional process of convention and congresses that produced them.

Advancing reasons for Tinubu’s ineligibility, Ologunagba said “By the provision of Section 137 (1) (d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) Asiwaju Tinubu is not eligible to contest the Presidential election in Nigeria.

“Section 137 (1) (d) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) provides that :(1) A person shall not be qualified for election to the office of President if:

(d) He is under a sentence of death imposed by any competent court of law or tribunal in Nigeria or a sentence of imprisonment or fine for any offence involving dishonesty or fraud (by whatever name called) or for any other offence, imposed on him by ANY COURT or tribunal or substituted by a competent authority for any other sentence imposed on him by such a court or tribunal.

“For clarity, forfeiture is means “something to which the right is lost as for commission of a crime or misdeed, neglect of duty, or violation of a contract”

“It is instructive to note that trafficking in narcotic is an international crime to which all nations are obliged and mandated to apprehend, prosecute and enforce any judgment or Court Order imposed on offender. Nigeria being a signatory to international convention on trafficking in narcotic is obliged to enforce any Order or judgement imposed on any offender by a competent court ANYWHERE in the world.

“For emphasis the US Court “Ordered that the funds in the amount of $460,000 in account 263226700 held by First Heritage Bank in the name of Bola Tinubu represent proceeds of narcotics trafficking or were involved in financial transactions in violation of 18 U.S.C. S1956 and 1957 and therefore these funds are forfeited to the United States pursuant to 21 U.S.C. S881 (a)(6) and 18 U.S.C S981”.

“Having been sentenced and fined by way of criminal forfeiture of $460,000 drug money in a criminal suit filed pursuant to the United States Criminal Code, Asiwaju Tinubu cannot by virtue of Section 137 (1)(d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) seek office as President of Nigeria.”

He said Nigerians now know that the APC Presidential Campaign announcement that its Presidential Candidate will not participate in media debates is to prevent Nigerians from seeking answers from Asiwaju Tinubu with respect the criminal forfeiture judgement as well as other burning issues to which Nigerians are entitled to know.

According to PDP, the nation “cannot afford the embarrassment, shame, national indignity and stigma associated with narcotic all over the world especially in the exalted office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

It said Nigeria cannot handle the massive negative collateral damage such will have on national image, economy as well as on the businesses and legitimate endeavors of hardworking Nigerians.

“What Nigerians expect of Asiwaju Tinubu at this moment is to withdraw from the Presidential race and apologize to the nation. The APC must come to terms that it is not in the Presidential race and that it has no legitimate candidate at all levels in the 2023 general elections as pronounced by the Federal High Court.”

The PDP reminded Nigerians that any vote for the APC at the Presidential, Governorship, National and State Assembly elections are wasted votes that will not count at the end of the day.

The PDP also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) “not to succumb to the blackmail of the APC” but to be focused and carry out its duties in accordance with the Constitution and the Electoral Act so as the engender confidence in the citizens with respect to the integrity of those seeking public office in the country.

While fingering the APC in the attacks on PDP presidential campaign train in Kaduna and Borno, it advised the ruling party to note that its schemes, denials, threats and resort to violence cannot help Asiwaju Tinubu.

In the same vein, the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation has challenged Tinubu to come out and respond to allegations of forfeiture of $460,000 to the United States.

The campaign organisation insisted that the burden before Asiwaju Tinubu is to cleanse himself of being linked to illicit funds by a court in the United States rather than searching for scapegoats and pointing index finger on others whereas the remaining are pointing to his direction.

Spokesperson of the Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan in a separate statement also yesterday said “is it not absurd that rather than proving his innocence by personally telling Nigerians the truth about the forfeiture judgment, Asiwaju Tinubu is allowing his aides, who were not principal witnesses in the crime, to issue threats and vituperations on Nigerians?

“This accounts for why the campaign is singing discordant tunes on taxation while Asiwaju Tinubu himself is labouring to dismiss the case as “a rumour.” This is very laughable!

“Our campaign wants Asiwaju Tinubu to know that Nigerians are still waiting for him to address the very serious issue of alleged link with narcotics for which a forfeiture judgment was imposed on him.”

However, the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed that its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would retire the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar to Dubai after winning the 2023 election.

Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Bayo Onanuga, stated this in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Onanuga’s assertion came as a reaction to PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba’s earlier remark on Tinubu and the ruling party.

Onanuga challenged the main opposition party to go to court, saying Tinubu was unstoppable and would contest next year’s election.

The APC campaign director said the “fragmented and emasculated PDP” turned itself into an accuser, prosecutor and judge asking Tinubu to quit the presidential race.

Onanuga said: “What a comedy! His call followed the release of the 30-year-old US document its agents and media lapdogs have been spreading.”

He noted that the APC now knows that the main opposition party and its candidate were behind the shameful campaign of calumny.

“Mr. Ologunagba, stop dreaming!. Your party can go to court, if it likes. But what we know is that Asiwaju is unstoppable, by the grace of God. He will contest the election, win it, retire Atiku to Dubai and finally stop him from perennially chasing the elusive presidential trophy,” he added.

