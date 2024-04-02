Driving Africa’s Digital Renaissance: Heirs Technologies unveils bold vision for tech transformation

Heirs Technologies has reiterated its commitment to driving Africa’s digital transformation through innovative and locally tailored solutions.

Speaking at the unveiling of the technology firm, Chief Executive Officer, Heirs Technologies, Obong Idiong, stated that the company’s core business areas to include IT Consulting, Managed Services, and Business Process Outsourcing.

He highlighted the company’s vision and mission, emphasised the abundant opportunities in Africa and the importance of keeping the continent at the forefront of technological advancements.

“We want to attract investments from in and outside Africa. We want to deliver world-class expertise with local accessibility,” Idiong said.

READ ALSO: Okuama Killings: Gov Oborevwori on top of the matter…

The Executive Director, Heirs Technologies, Anant Rao, emphasised the company’s expertise and infrastructure, positioning it to compete with major players in the sector.

“We see ourselves as part of the big boys and have all the necessary experiences to thrive. We implement state-of-the-art standards and global best practices,” Rao said. “It is important to note that Africa is the next frontier for outsourcing; Nigeria is well-positioned for it, with a large population, tech-savvy, and capable workforce”

On her part, the Chairperson, Heirs Technologies, Dr Fumbi Chima, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the company’s dedication to creating growth within and outside Nigeria.

She expressed excitement about the flurry of opportunities the company will provide.

“The future is about employment, the future is our youth.

“We have amazing opportunities within Nigeria and the African continent to help us create disruption. I am looking forward to these opportunities as an organisation and as a continent to be one of the disruptive, ambitious growth companies that we will be looking at over the next three to five years,” she said.