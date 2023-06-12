Drama in Delta as police kill kidnapper, arrest one, rescue victim

By Owen Akenzua

Death came calling for a suspected kidnapper in Abraka, Delta State, when he was gunned down by men of the state police command as he carried out a kidnap operation.

In the process, one other person was arrested and the kidnap victim rescued.

A statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Bright Edafe, and issued in Asaba,the State capital, yesterday,, a copy of which was made available to The Daily Times, said operatives of Abraka police station, led by the divisional police officer (DPO), Superintendent (SP) Fabian Ayameh, while on routine patrol along Campus III road, Abraka, in Ethiope East Local Government Area (LGA) were alerted of an ongoing kidnap incident at a filling station.

Abraka houses the Delta State University (DELSU).

Police said a four-man gang operating in a silver-coloured Lexus SUV with registration number KSF 315 HF had kidnapped the victim by the filling station opposite the university’s Campus III gate.

The statement added that the suspects, on noticing that the police were closing in on them, fired gunshots while trying to escape, with the police responding bravely.

Edafe said that due to the superior firepower of the police, the suspects’ operational vehicle was successfully demobilized, making the hoodlums abandon the victim.

According to him, they subsequently jumped out of the vehicle, took to their heels, running in different directions while firing gunshots in a bid to escape unhindered.

However, Edafe stated, the combat-ready policemen engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel, successfully neutralizing one of them, arrested one other who had serious gunshot injuries while two others escaped. One AK 47 rifle without magazine was recovered.

He said that the kidnap victim has since been reunited with his family while a manhunt for the other fleeing suspects is ongoing.

Apparently elated by the action of his men, Commissioner of Police, Delta state, Wale Abass, commended the DPO, Abraka and his men for their courage, admonishing them to sustain the tempo.

He also assured Deltans that the command will continue to maintain peace and security in the state, reiterating that Delta state will be very hot for criminals until they quit or relocate.

