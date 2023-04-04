Drama as PDP supporters storm INEC office with herbalist

Supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers staged a drama during their protest at the main entrance of the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Port Harcourt on Tuesday morning.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the PDP members continued their protest from Monday, but this time, they were accompanied by a pot of charms (Juju) and an herbalist. The protesters demanded a joint inspection of the 2023 election materials at the INEC office.

The previous day, they had attacked Tonye Cole, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, and prevented him from entering the electoral umpire’s office, where he was scheduled to meet with officials.

Samuel Nwanosike, the Chairman of the state’s Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA), was seen making incantations in his native Ikwerre language while dressed in white and wearing a traditional cap.