Dr Ramatu Aliyu congratulates Ribadu on appointment as NSA

The Onyize of Ebiraland, Dr Ramatu Aliyu has congratulated Mr Nuhu Ribadu on his appointment as National Security Adviser, NSA, by President Bola Tinubu.

This was contained in a congratulatory message signed by Dr Ramatu Aliyu, made available to journalists in Abuja.

Mr Ribadu who is the pioneer Chairman of Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, was named NSA a few days after he was appointed as security adviser to President Tinubu.

Describing Mr Ribadu as a nationalist par excellence, Dr Aliyu expressed confidence that with his wealth of experience and team-building skills, Nigeria would have synergy among its security agencies.

She said: “Profound Congratulations to my brother and frontline BATist, on your thoroughly merited appointment as the National Security Adviser by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“A Nationalist Par Excellence, Security Connoisseur and Intelligence Chief of indubitable repute, your extensive experience and dedication to public service make you an exceptional choice for this crucial role. I have no doubt that your interpersonal skills and team-building prowess make you the right fit to inject confidence and synergy into our National Security architecture.

“You have our support and prayers as you embark on this latest National assignment.”

