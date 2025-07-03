Dr. Emmanuel Akpe: The Nigerian, Visionary Redefining Stress Management in the UK

From the streets of Abuja to the boardrooms of the UK, Dr. Emmanuel Akpe is building a global stress management movement which is spreading like wildfire.

In a world where stress and mental health crises are at an all-time high, a Nigerian-born expert is leading a transformative movement that is resonating across the globe.

Dr. Emmanuel Akpe, a Biomedical Scientist turned Global Stress Management Consultant, is not just addressing stress, he is redefining it with a unique blend of medical science and a holistic approach to stress management.

From his early days as a Stress Management Coach in Abuja in 2015 to his current position as a highly sought-after Stress Management Consultant in the UK, Dr. Akpe’s journey is a testament to resilience, vision, and the power of a message whose time has come. His mission is to equip individuals and organisations with the tools to manage stress, build resilience, and thrive—both personally and professionally.

The Truth Once Resisted—But Now Embrace by Everyone

Dr. Akpe’s story began in Nigeria, where he worked as a Medical Laboratory Scientist. While his role centred on biomedical science, he noticed a silent epidemic: chronic stress, often dismissed as “normal and not a threat to life”. Many of his clients where always sick and regular in the clinic and were not ready to admit that stress was contributing to this illness.

“Back then, talking about stress was like speaking Greek to Nigerians,” he recalls. “People would say, ‘Nigerians don’t get stressed—we’re strong and always happy!’ But in clinics, I saw high blood pressure, burnout, and anxiety which were all related to the inability to manage stress – especially work related-stress. The denial was a major part of the problem.”

Undeterred, Dr. Akpe launched a nationwide stress management campaign, leveraging radio, TV, and social media.

He reached over 20 million Nigerians, trained professionals in hospitals, schools, and corporate organisations, and became a frequent voice on national media, including appearances in Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon.

His persistence paid off. Today, stress management is no longer a foreign concept in Nigeria but something everyone is aware of. A 2022 study by the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that 1 in 4 Nigerians (25%) suffers from mental health conditions, with stress being a leading contributor.

Dr. Akpe’s early advocacy laid the foundation for a crucial shift in awareness about stress and its impact in individuals and organisations. In 2021, he was a guest at the International Pastors Conference organised by Church of God Mission International where he trained over 9000 pastors at the instance of Arch. Margaret Benson Idahosa.

This was a major launch pad that brought over a hundred invitations both in Nigeria and outside the country. The rest as they said is history.

From Local Advocate to Global Authority

In 2024, Dr. Akpe took his expertise to the United Kingdom, relaunching TSM Wellness Limited (UK) with a focus on combating burnout, poor work-life balance, and stress-related illnesses among professionals and entrepreneurs in the UK and beyond. Partnering with The Growth Hub, UK, he is pioneering workplace stress management strategies for small business owners in Gloucestershire County Council.

His training programs are renowned for their practical, holistic, and deeply transformative approach. Whether addressing corporate leaders, healthcare workers, or entrepreneurs, Dr. Akpe’s methods are tailored to real-world challenges.

A Leader in Workplace Wellbeing

As an active member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) UK, Dr. Akpe contributes to strategic discussions on employee wellbeing at the Gloucestershire Branch, where he serves on the committee. His insights are shaping policies that promote healthier, more productive workplaces which is a critical need in today’s fast-paced world.

Why the World is Listening

Dr. Akpe’s credentials speak volumes:

Doctor of Ethnomedicine – The University of America, Netherlands

Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Sciences – Ebonyi State University, Nigeria

Master of Science in Psychology – Liverpool John Moores University, United Kingdom (in progress)

Level 3 Award in Education and Training (TQUK)

CIPD Level 5 Diploma in Organisational Learning and Development

But beyond qualifications, it’s his authenticity, many years of experience, and unwavering mission that set him apart.

A Message for Nigeria and the World

“Stress is like oxygen. It is invisible, yet vital. Ignore it, and you suffocate slowly,” Dr. Akpe says. “My vision is simple: to help people breathe again, to restore their energy, health, and joy. Because when stress is managed, societies becomes better.”

Today, what began as a lone voice in Abuja has become a global movement. And for Dr. Emmanuel Akpe, the mission remains unchanged: to heal the world, one stress-free mind at a time.

If you or your organisation struggles with stress, burnout, or workplace wellness, Dr. Akpe’s proven strategies can help. Connect with him today and take the first step toward a healthier, more resilient future.