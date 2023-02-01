D’Prince debuts monthly playlists tagged ‘El Jefe’s Playlist’

D’Prince is also known as El Jefe, a Nigerian Afropop recording artist, entrepreneur and the CEO Jonzing World record label.

El Jefe’s monthly playlist is a curation of his favourite songs of the month.

He shared the inaugural monthly playlist for the month of January which features 10 songs from Ruger, Millionz, Popcaan, Drake, Rema, Selena Gomez, Samba Peuzzi, Sauti Sol, Labianca, SZA, Phyno, Olamide and Seyi Vibez.

Jonzing World record emerging as one of the greatest labels in Africa is a no-brainer as D’Prince is super familiar with both the culture and the market, and No one can ever dispute the fact that he has the best ears for good music.

However, while considering his signings that had made a laudable impact in African music regarding Rema & Ruger’s accomplishments so far.

READ ALSO: NDPB, Meta partner to train 100 data privacy

D’Prince has made significant strides in African music and the world at large that keep raising the bar on what music excellence represents.

Check out El Jefe’s January Playlist Tracklist below;

1.Ruger – Asiwaju

2.Millions – Right Dere

3.Popcorn & Drake – We Can Don

4.Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down

5.Samba Peuzzi & Rema – Mercedes

6.Sauti Sol – Lil Mama

7.Libianca – People

8.SZA – Kill Bill

9.Phyno & Olamide – Ojemba

10.Seyi Vibes – Para Boi

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...