The Department of Security Services DSS, has arrested Doyin Okupe.

Doyin Okupe, was arrested at the Murtala International Airport as he attempted to exit the country.

Okupe was on his way to London before being accosted by the DSS.

The arrest was made public by Okupe’s lawyer, Tolu Babaleye on Thursday, January 12.

