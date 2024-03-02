Doyin David: I didn’t know Nigerians are really suffering

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Doyin David, has expressed surprise at the hardship people are going through after her bitter experience at the open market in many years.

The reality star said her experience at the market recently showed that she was completely detached from the reality and that a lot people that can feed don’t know what God is doing for them. She however appreciated God for the privilege she has.

Doyin shared her experience after her visit to Ogba market, a popular market in the Ogba area of Lagos State.

Her words: “I realized today for the first time, how detached from reality I am…..people are suffering!!!!

“If you can afford food, accommodation and your basic needs, you don’t even know what God has done for you. Today has to be the day I’ve felt most grateful to God for the life I have.

“Yes, I visited Ogba market and a place called Sunday market. All I could say last night was just thank you Jesus. Sometimes it’s good to visit places outside your comfort zone.

“I’ve never gone to the food market to buy even something as small as pepper in my entire adult life. I must have followed my mum once or twice as a child but I don’t even remember the experience.

“Yesterday was really eye opening for me.

“It’s funny how I don’t even know how much they sell pepper or tomatoes or chicken or turkey or anything at all. There is a whole world outside what I know or what I’m used to.

“I realised I’ve been a brat for the most part of my life. I get frustrated when I don’t get my way over frivolous things when there are people that can’t even feed.

“If you really want to know how privileged you are, visit the less privileged and you learn to more grateful.”“I never knew people were suffering like this in Nigerian,” she concluded.