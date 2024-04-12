Dosumu Market: Six buildings collapsed, 16 others impacted by fire, says LASEMA

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the fire that engulfed Dosunmu Market on Lagos Island led to the collapse of six buildings.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the figure in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that 16 other buildings were seriously impacted by the inferno.

He, however, said that the dampening down of the fire continued on day three of the incident.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that the demolition of the self-collapsed buildings to ground zero and carting away of the rubble had begun under his supervision.

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had said that Dosunmu Market would be closed indefinitely, and that the government would assist those affected.

The governor said that any property that did not conform to the state’s regulations of construction would be pulled down.

In another development, LASEMA said that the Waterways search team for the victims that plunged into the Lagos lagoon continues.

“No victims found yet,” LASEMA said.