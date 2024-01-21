Dortmund’s win delayed as fans throw chocolate coins

Borussia Dortmund comfortably beat Cologne after a stoppage in their Bundesliga match when fans threw chocolate coins on to the pitch in protest against an investment proposal by the German Football Association.

Supporters from both clubs threw the gold coins during the 12th minute to symbolise their role as the ’12th man’.

It led to an eight-minute break in play while players from both teams helped stewards remove the confectionary.

Dortmund went on to win 4-0 in Cologne.

In December, a majority vote by German clubs approved a proposal to sell some Bundesliga TV rights in exchange for investment capital.

Supporters threw tennis balls on to the pitch during Bochum’s 3-0 win over Union Berlin last month and there was a 12-minute stoppage during Heidenheim’s 1-1 draw with Wolfsburg on Saturday as part of league-wide protests.

Bochum’s 1-0 home win against VfB Stuttgart was also delayed by 40 minutes after fans of the visiting side unfurled flags which blocked fire exits.

Donyell Malen gave Dortmund the lead in the 12th minute on Saturday before the protests began and hostile chants about the German FA followed throughout the match.

Malen doubled his tally in the second half, adding to Niclas Fullkrug’s penalty and a stoppage-time goal from Youssoufa Moukoko.