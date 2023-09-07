Don’t take the laws into your hands, Taraba lawyer advises politicians

By Okerafor Athanasius

A legal practitioner with the Taraba State Ministry of Justice, Bar. Comfort Uben has called on politicians especially those who were not favoured in today’s judgement to remain calm saying there is still room for the Supreme Court.

Bar. Comfort, who doubles as the Acting Director, Department of Alternative Dispute Resolution, Taraba State Ministry of Justice, spoke exclusively with Daily Times Correspondent this Wednesday in Jalingo, the state capital.

She said lawyers look at so many things before taking our decision pointing out that if you were not favoured, don’t panic or cause trouble here and there.

“My message to Nigerians is that the court is open for appeal. If the judgment does not favour some Nigerians, definitely some Nigerians may not be happy while many others are happy over the ruling”.

“So, my advice on them is to remain calm, they must take their grievances to the Supreme Court and not to take the laws into their hands.

