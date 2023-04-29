Don’t scheme retirees out of railway quarters allocation–ANRSC

By Temitope Adebayo

The Association of Nigerian Railway Senior Citizens (ANRSC), retirees have urged the two in-house unions in the sector not to contemplate scheming retirees out of the allocation of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) quarters.

In a statement by the association’s Public Relations Officer, Festus Okorie, who alleged that the Senior Staff Association (SSA), and the Nigeria Union of Railways (NUR), had agreed with the management of NRC to sell the staff quarters to themselves.

Okorie noted that the plan is by shutting retirees out of the ongoing discussion to arrive at recommendations that would be made to the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo.

The body insists that any member of the NUR, SSA, Railway staff, and management making representation to the minister or ministerial committee on monetization, to recover the staff quarters for allocation to themselves and serving staff, is selfish.

The statement contended that the leadership of the unions is aware that many retired and serving staff were displaced from the Ebute Meta junction and Ikeja quarters.

According to him, “This is to allow for construction work in Railway, with a promise to relocate them to new replacement quarters at Tejuosho and Agege.

“The new quarters are funded under the China Civil Engineering Construction Company contract and by the Lagos State Government.”

Continuing, the ANRSC spokesperson noted that the Unions were also aware that the replacement had for years been completed and Railway management was yet to allot the quarters to displaced staff as promised.

He said “The SSA and NUR are aware that the Railway management has failed to allocate the quarters, partly because they do not want to breach the government policy on monetization.

“ANRSC members who are beneficiaries of the monetization policy in Railway demand that the houses already built for displaced members should be given to them.”