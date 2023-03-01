Don’t scatter Nigeria with your comments, BMO cautions OBJ

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has admonished former President Olusegun Obasanjo to be mindful of his place in history and desist from making comments that could undermine security of the nation.

The group gave the warning in reaction to comments by the former President following the February 25th, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections. Chief Obasanjo had in a press statement described the presidential election as having been marred with irregularities, and also accused some INEC officials of accepting ‘’blood money’’ in order to rig the elections.

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke. BMO noted that the former president is not in a position to advise the federal government on how to organise elections as he was “notorious, during his time in office, for organising the worst elections in Nigeria’s history.

“It was also during his time in office that imposition of candidates on political parties and ultimately into public office became the norm rather than the exception, and he therefore is not in a good stead to counsel the Buhari administration on how to conduct elections”.

The group also noted that late President Umaru Musa Yar’dua had publicly acknowledged that the election that brought him to power, which Obasanjo superintended, was flawed. “This in itself is a clear indictment of Chief Obasanjo who is not known to cherish democratic principles.

READ ALSO: APGA accused of working to subvert victory of Ogbaru…

“We want to remind the former President that President Muhammadu Buhari remains committed to bequeathing a credible election to the country, and this has been applauded both within and outside Nigeria.

“We therefore advise the former president to tread softly on the issue of 2023 presidential elections as any aggrieved party has a window of opportunity to challenge the outcome in a court of competent jurisdiction and the election petition tribunal”, the statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...