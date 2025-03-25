March 25, 2025
Don't rush into any political merger – NNPP chieftain to Kwankwaso

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A prominent chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Asiwaju Moshood Shittu, has cautioned the party’s national leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, against hastily entering into any political alliance or merger ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja over the weekend, Shittu, a former director-general (North) of the Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign Council, warned that any rushed merger without a clear agenda or credible presidential candidate could be a “marriage of inconvenience.”

He likened it to the 2014 merger that led to the ousting of President Goodluck Jonathan, arguing that it resulted in a worse leadership outcome.

