Don’t kill your ‘first borns’ with demands, Simi cries out

Singer Simisola Kosoko, simply known as Simi, is not happy that a lot of pressure is being heaped on the first borns’ in the family suggesting as she asked families to slow down on their demands from the first born.

She noted that being the first born does not mean the person should be saddled with all the responsibilities of the family.

The mother of one made this revelation through her Xhandle. She further advised every first born to learn how to set boundaries when it comes to giving helping hand to family members.

On her X handle, she wrote: “Y’all need to let your first borns breathe. They came first does not mean they should carry everybody’s load. Many of them don’t even like you anymore , because when you text them, na so so panic attack. They’re just not allowed to say it. Let them breathe.

“Also, first born sef learn how to say no and set boundaries. You deserve peace too.”